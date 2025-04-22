Proposed Kelowna apartment a family 'legacy,' says developer

Photo: Contributed Conceptual drawing

Owners of a property on Bernard Avenue are going back to the city in hopes of tweaking an apartment development already approved by city council.

SKJJ Holdings Inc. are seeking to change the zoning to include the rental only designation on the 54-unit apartment.

City council already approved an initial rezoning application for the property at 1181 and 1191 Bernard from the townhouse housing zone to the apartment housing zone (MF3).

“We are seeking to rezone the property from MF3 to MF3r to better reflect the long-term vision for this project and our family’s involvement in it,” the new application states.

“Our goal is to create a high-quality, purpose-built rental development that not only meets current community needs but also remains in our family for generations to come.

“This project is being built for our children and grandchildren - it’s more than just an investment, it’s a legacy.”

The current two-storey row housing apartment building will be demolished to make way for a four-and-a-half storey, 54-unit apartment.

A demolition permit for the existing structure was issued in October of last year.