Lake Country grade 9 students celebrate their love for nature on Earth Day

Photo: Joanne de Vries Senior biologist Kyle Hawes (centre), with Eco-Scape Environmental Consulting, helped students prepare for the Earth Day nature walk at George Elliot Secondary. They cleaned up around the school, removed invasive plants, and planted flowers for visitors’ enjoyment.

Nature-loving grade 9 students from Lake Country's George Elliot Secondary have prepared an interactive walk to celebrate Earth Day.

More than 50 students worked with their teacher to create infographics, quotes, and facts for display on Tuesday along the public path behind the school as a part of the Climate Action Ripple Effect (CARE) program.

Lake Country artist Margaret Kyle helped a group of students create the art installations that will be displayed along the path and Kyle Hawkes, a senior biologist with Eco-Scape Environmental Consulting in Kelowna, helped students with clean-up, invasive plant removal, and planting around the school.

"I have seen student's individual interests and strengths shine in this project since their work directly connects to their values and passions,” said teacher Josee Arcand.

The CARE program helps students explore their beliefs, talents, and passions related to climate and

community action.