Family of Lake Country man looking for answers after man was found injured on the side of the road

Photo: Google Street View Bill Kozub was found lying injured in this traffic circle early on the morning of Saturday, April 19, 2025.

Nadine Kobuz Enright just wants to know what happened to her brother.

She is asking people in Lake Country to search their surveillance cameras and dashcam footage as she tries to figure out how Bill Kozun ended up lying injured at the traffic circle near Winfield Memorial Hall.

He was discovered by RCMP officers who happened to see him lying partially in the road around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, April 19. Nadine says he suffered a broken left hip and a fractured right shoulder blade.

She says Bill, 72, has been battling cancer for the past year and she doesn’t understand how he ended up so far from his home. She estimates the traffic circle is about four kilometres from his home on Woodsdale Road, where he was seen walking away around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Nadine is desperate to retrace his steps. She asked George Elliot Secondary School to look at their security cameras but was told there were none showing the area of the road where he was discovered. She was also surprised to learn there were no cameras at the nearby RCMP detachment that showed the traffic circle.

She’s asking anyone who might have spoken to Bill on Saturday evening or given him a ride to contact here. “He would have been very confused and mentioned something about rescuing cats,” she says.

“We are trying to establish a timeline from 9 p.m. Friday night until 3 a.m. Saturday morning.”

Bill Kozub is described as five-foot-seven, with a very slim build, a closely-shaven haircut, and a moustache and he had a four or five days growth of beard at the time.

“He is very thin from his battle with cancer so he would never have been able to physically walk to the point where he was found by the local RCMP,” said Nadine.

“Any information would be helpful and appreciated,” she adds.

If you can shed light on the situation, text or call Nadine Kozub-Enright at 250-826-2586.