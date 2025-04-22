Open burning season winding down in the Central Okanagan 

Photo: RDCO The opening burning season ends April 30, 2025.

The open burning season is winding down as the weather warms up and dries out in the Central Okanagan.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan says the local open burning season will end on Tuesday, April 30, 2025.

Until then, farmers and other large lot owners with permits from their local fire jurisdictions can burn specific wood debris on their property, when conditions allow. They must check the venting index daily before lighting up and comply with the regional district Smoke Control Bylaw and all requirements of the provincial Open Burning Smoke Control Regulation.

Earlier this month, the RDCO board passed a bylaw amendment that adjusted the minimum venting index from 65 to 55, to align with provincial regulations. However, eligible property owners should still check with their local fire department because the venting requirements in their area might be different.

The regional district reminds people that nuisance smoke from open burning is prohibited in all local municipalities including the City of Kelowna, the City of West Kelowna, the District of Peachland, the District of Lake Country and electoral areas Central Okanagan East and Central Okanagan West.

While campfires are allowed in most areas of the Central Okanagan, they are prohibited in the City of Kelowna. Anyone lighting up a campfire is reminded to take precautions to prevent the spread of fires, including never leaving a lit fire unattended.

Local governments encourage alternatives to open burning including chipping, grinding, or yard waste disposal at the City of Kelowna Glenmore Landfill or the RDCO Westside Residential Waste and Recycling Centre off Asquith Road in West Kelowna (fees apply at both locations).

North Westside and Traders Cove area residents may dispose of a maximum of 10 bags of yard waste per visit at their transfer stations. Please note, stumps, branches, logs or limbs over 5 cm in diameter should be taken to the Glenmore Landfill only.

For more information on disposal options click here.