Friends of Knox Mountain Park needs new board members or it could fold

Photo: Cindy White BC Wildfire Service crews arrive for fuel mitigation on Knox Mountain in September, 2024.

The Friends of Knox Mountain Park are looking for some new friends.

The organization was formed in 1999 to act as stewards of the park, but it is in danger of folding if it doesn’t get enough new board members.

One of the motions coming forward at the May 1 annual general meeting calls for the dissolution of The Friends of Knox Mountain Park in the event a full slate of officers is not found. That full slate would include a president, treasurer, secretary and at least one director at large.

“We have some people who will step forward, but I’m stepping down as president, so we’ll need that and maybe some other positions,” said current president Barrie Mccullough.

Also on the agenda for the AGM is a presentation from the City of Kelowna Parks Department on fire mitigation efforts on Knox Mountain. Mccullough says the Friends is pleased to hear the city is leading the charge among B.C. municipalities in plans for controlled burns later this year and other measures to restore native plant life to the park.

He says anyone who lives in the city of Kelowna is eligible to join the board to keep the Friends of Knox Mountain Park going for another quarter century and beyond.

The AGM is scheduled for Thursday, May 1st, 2025 at Okanagan Regional Library (downtown), Kelowna, on the second floor at 5:30 p.m.