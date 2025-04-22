Geordie Kieffer set to perform in Kelowna

Photo: Live Nation FILE-Geordie Kieffer

Agro Pop performer Geordie Kieffer is headed to Kelowna as part of a multi city tour.

Kieffer will bring his mix of hip hop, pop, and electronic vibes to Kelowna Community Theatre Oct. 31.

Kieffer is most well known for the viral tune, “Red Line, which racked up over 100K TikTok and IG reel sound uses and 75M- plus global streams.

"His eclectic lyrics and hooks so catchy they’re practically a flirtatious wink have seduced a devoted following that can’t get enough," Live Nation said in its promotional information.

In 2024, Kieffer's independently promoted 25-city tour sold out faster .

"His stage energy? Pure, unadulterated spark that leaves audiences hot and bothered, craving their next Geordie fix.

With seductive new singles like Hush Hush teasing their way to release, Geordie’s 2025 tour promises to be bigger, sexier, and the steamiest party of the year.

Tickets are available April 25 at LiveNation.com.