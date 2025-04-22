Dancing dinos: Two people in dinosaur costumes spotted skipping down a Kelowna street

Contributed

A couple of dinosaurs skipped down the side of a Kelowna street Monday.

Drivers were doing a double take after spotting two people dressed in inflatable T-rex costumes near the corner of Glenmore Road and Union Road.

Alexandra Katsen was in the passenger seat as her husband drove past and she managed to shoot a video of the pair and shared it to social media.

“These two made our day. Who else saw them??” she wrote.

Several neighbours commented on her post to say they too saw the dinosaurs.

One woman wrote, “I wondered what my dogs were barking at. Looked outside and saw this. Definitely made my day.”

In the video, the dinos can be seen standing at the intersection dancing. They then have a quick conversation and start skipping down the side of the road.

Katsen says she came across the strange sight shortly after noon on Monday.

“I was lucky that my husband was driving and I could take this video of them,” she said.