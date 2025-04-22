Kelowna’s Childhood Connections launches fundraiser for The Strong Roots Centre

Photo: Cindy White A mother and child play at Childhood Connections in March 2024.

A year since the bulk of its funding was pulled after serving Kelowna area families since 1977, Childhood Connections is launching its inaugural fundraiser.

The money will support the newly named The Strong Roots Centre. While the name has changed, the mission remains rooted in the values upheld over the past 50 years of providing support for children, youth and families across the Okanagan.

The small, local not-for-profit is inviting the community to help keep them in operation by participating in and donating to the first annual Colours of Caring Fun Run on May 25.

The family-friendly event at Mission Recreation Park will include a 2.5-km and a 5-km walk or run with fun stations and a wrap-up barbecue. Participants will also receive a t-shirt, sunglasses and lunch.

Thanks to an anonymous sponsor, every dollar donated will be matched, up to $20,000.

“This event is more than just a run—it’s a show of support for the families who rely on us and a celebration of the resilience it takes to rebuild and grow,” said Childhood Connections executive director Tim Ropchan.

In early 2024, with little notice, the provincial government decided not to renew its contract with Childhood Connections as the Child Care Resource and Referral hub for the Central Okanagan, instead giving the contract to the YMCA of Southern Interior BC.

Childhood Connections relied on the contract for 70 per cent of its operating revenue and was on the brink of closing its doors, but managed to stay open thanks to a loyal following.

Ropchan adds that it has been a crazy year, “But I am so proud of our team and the work we have been able to do to continue serving the community after almost shutting down.”

Runners and walkers can register here for the Colour of Caring Fun Run. For sponsorship opportunities or to learn more, contact Tim Ropchan at [email protected].