Renowned historian to speak at VE Day 80th anniversary event in Kelowna 

Photo: Cindy White A Second-World War era Mosquito aircraft joined the collection at the KF Aero Centre for Excellence in June 2022.

The KF Centre for Excellence, near Kelowna International Airport, is rolling out the red carpet for a special guest in honour of the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

As part of its speaker series, renowned aviation historian Richard de Boer will present Triumph & Tragedy: The Talk of WWII’s Most Accomplished Bomber, Mosquito ‘F for Freddie’.

It’s the true story of a de Havilland Mosquito bomber that crashed in Calgary days after the war ended in Europe. The plane had completed more missions than any other Allied aircraft during the war until tragedy struck.

De Boer has spent 50 years researching ‘F for Freddie’ and its legacy and will share details on the aircraft’s Canadian connection, the heroism of the Mosquito crews and the contributions of Canadian airforce personnel during the Second World War.

The special presentation on Friday, May 2, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. will also be a chance for the KF Centre to show off its own restored Mosquito. Tickets are $10 a person and are available here.

The 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day is May 8, 2025.