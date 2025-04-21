MapleFest back to pour on the community charm in Kelowna

Photo: MapleFest MapleFest is returning to Kelowna

Kelowna MapleFest will be back for its 47th year next weekend, pouring on the sticky sweet charm.

The Centre Culturel Francophone de l'Okanagan brings food, lively entertainment, and family-friendly fun to Kelowna's downtown with its maple syrup-themed events and experiences. Those include a film screening, a festive family day with food trucks, workshops, performances, live music, and a special Canadian-French brunch.

The main event of MapleFest is Family Day and the Rustic Market at Stuart Park Saturday, April 26.

That will feature traditional maple taffy on snow, face painting and bouncy castles, circus workshops, dances, & jugglers, locally made handcrafted goods at the Rustic Market and French-Canadian treats.

On Sunday, from 10 a.m to 1 p.m. there will be the Sugar Shack Brunch.

That's held at the Laurel Packinghouse and features pancakes, ham, scrambled eggs, baked beans, and other maple inspired dishes. The sound of the Old Time Fiddlers will add a touch of folk to make sure the ambiance is set and fun for the whole family.

For the full list of events go to www.kelownamaplefest.com.