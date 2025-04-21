Kelowna police seize cash and cocaine in traffic stop

Photo: Kelowna RCMP RCMP seized drugs and cash from a Kelowna home after a recent surveillance mission.

A significant amount of cocaine and cash were allegedly seized by Kelowna Mounties who were on a surveillance mission earlier this month.

Surveillance was being conducted in the 1200 block of St. Paul Street April 11, when police witnessed what they believed to be drug trafficking behaviour surrounding a vehicle.

"After observing the driver’s behaviour, a traffic stop was conducted and the sole occupant of the vehicle was subsequently arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking," RCMP said in a media release.

More than $8,600 in various currency and suspected illegal substances were allegedly located in the vehicle.

Following this incident, a search warrant was issued for a residence associated to the driver in the 550 block of Coronation Avenue. Police recovered approximately three kilograms of cocaine and $14,000 in cash within the home.

“The Kelowna RCMP detachment and it's PEU is dedicated to the safety of the public and targeting the local drug traffickers,” Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay said in a media release.

“Our teams will continue to hold those responsible who negatively impact our community.”