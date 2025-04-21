Plenty of sunshine, temperatures warming near 20 C by mid-week in the Okanagan

Cindy White

Easter showers will give way to plenty of sunshine this week.

The forecast calls for a slight chance of showers on Monday in the Okanagan, with daytime highs between 12 C and 14 C. Overnight it will clear out, and the temperature could dip near zero in some areas.

Dry conditions and gradually warming temperatures are expected mid-week.

“Mainly sunny Tuesday and then a mix of sun and cloud Wednesday and then mainly sunny again Thursday,” predicts Environment Canada meteorologist Morgen Shull.

“The temperatures are going to be warming from the Monday through Thursday period. So, by Thursday, highs look somewhere in the 18 to 20 C range,” she adds.

By Friday, a few clouds build in, bringing a very slight risk of showers, particularly in the Penticton area, but Shull notes the forecast could likely change by the end of the week. On Saturday, we can expect to see a mix of sun and clouds.

Environment Canada says the highs on Friday and Saturday will be near 18 C.

For Sunday, Shull says another system could move in, bringing a renewed chance of precipitation.

