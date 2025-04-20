SUV ends up in yard after crash in Kelowna’s Black Mountain 

Photo: Tyson Kuiack At least one person was injured in a collision at the corner of Feedham Ave. and Loseth Dr. in Kelowna on Sunday afternoon.

An SUV ended up in someone’s yard after a two-vehicle collision in Kelowna’s Black Mountain neighbourhood on Sunday afternoon.

The Black Chevy collided with a small, blue Toyota sedan at the corner of Feedham Avenue and Loseth Drive shortly before 5 p.m. The SUV then careened into a front yard before coming to a stop just short of a retaining wall and a tree.

A fire hydrant was also knocked over in the crash, which left both vehicles with front-end damage. There was also a dent in the driver’s side back door on the Chevy.

An ambulance responded to the scene and a witness says at least one woman was taken to the hospital.