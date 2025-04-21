Central Okanagan Hospice Association hosting info sessions

Photo: COHA National Hospice Palliative Care Week runs from May 4 to 10.

To honour National Hospice Palliative Care Week next month, the Central Okanagan Hospice Association is hosting a couple information sessions for the community to learn about palliative care.

National Hospice Palliative Care Week runs from May 4 to 10, and the local organization will be holding information sessions in West Kelowna on May 5 and in Lake Country on May 7.

“These sessions will highlight the principles and values behind hospice palliative care, how to navigate the care options in the Central Okanagan, explore the roles and relationships within the circle of care, and how COHA’s holistic programs and services can provide comfort, dignity, and quality of life for individuals and families,” COHA says in a press release.

In addition to the two info sessions, COHA will be holding an open house at its August Centre at 200–1890 Cooper Road in Kelowna, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“This welcoming, drop-in event gives visitors the opportunity to explore the wide range of compassionate services COHA provides to individuals and families of all ages—all at no cost,” COHA says.

The West Kelowna info session will be held at the Okanagan Regional Library at 3731 Old Okanagan Hwy from 2 to 3:30 p.m., while the Lake Country session will run at the Okanagan Regional Library at #2 – 10150 Bottom Wood Lake Rd, also from 2 to 3:20 p.m.

“National Hospice Palliative Care Week is the ideal time to welcome our community to better understand the vital programs and services COHA provides,” says Ian Kunitski, COHA Director of Programs and Services.

“COHA walks alongside people through some of life’s most challenging moments—be it through facing a life-limiting illness, planning for the future, or through grief and bereavement. By removing financial barriers to access our programs and services, COHA is committed to creating a community where no one has to die or grieve alone.”

COHA has provided programs and services in the Central Okanagan for the past 43 years.