One of Canada's top violinists is coming to Kelowna

Photo: Chamber Music Kelowna The Ehnes Quartet will be playing at the Mary Irwin Theatre Thursday.

One of Canada's top violinists will take to the stage in Kelowna this week.

James Ehnes and his string quartet will will headline a special Masterworks concert at the Mary Irwin Theatre on Thursday, April 24, presented by Chamber Music Kelowna.

The program includes Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 6 in B-flat major, Janá?ek’s String Quartet No. 2, and Brahms’ String Quartet No. 2 in A minor.

Ehnes has released more than 50 recordings in his career, winning both Grammy and Juno awards. He is a fellow of the Royal Society of Canada and a member of both the Order of Manitoba and the Order of Canada.

The Ehnes Quartet, formed in 2010 during a residency at the Seattle Chamber Music Society, also includes violinist Amy Schwartz Moretti, violist Che-Yen Chen, and cellist Edward Arron.

Following the performance, audience members can join a reception in the Rotary Centre for the Arts’ main-floor atrium where they can meet the musicians.

During the reception, Chamber Music Kelowna’s artistic director Dr. Patricia Tao will announce the organization’s 2025–26 concert season lineup.

The show is nearly sold out, with only a few scattered tickets remaining.