Kelowna music schools hosts fundraising concert for scholarship program

Photo: Bring the Noise Bring the Noise's 2024 year-end recital.

A Kelowna music school is holding a fundraising concert this week, with the goal of providing music scholarships for those who wouldn't otherwise be able to afford lessons.

Bring the Noise Music Academy will be hosting the concert at Kelowna's Metro Hub on Thursday, April 24, kicking off at 7 p.m.

The show will feature three bands: Windborn Atlas, Freeze the Fall and Nightshades.

Bring the Noise director Zac Gauthier says music is important in people's lives, and economic barriers shouldn't prohibit kids from picking up an instrument.

“Everybody that exists has a relationship with music, whether you're a musician or whether you're just a music lover who loves going to concerts; everybody's got a memory that's attached to music,” Gauthier said.

“We want to make sure that the community keeps thriving with the next generation of musicians and we believe we're raising the next generation of musicians and music lovers.

“Because music is a gift, music is a language, music is therapy and music is so good for the soul, we want to make sure kids can access it at any time, because we've seen over 10 years at our school the immense benefit that music has for children, and for anybody for that matter.”

Bring the Noise was strictly a drum school for eight years, but Gauthier has now brought Nightshades member Nathanael Sherman onboard, who teaches vocals, guitar and bass. Gauthier says he's hoping to bring in a brass teacher in the near future as well.

Tickets to Thursday's show can be found here. Individuals and companies that would like to sponsor Bring the Noise's scholarship program directly can do so here.