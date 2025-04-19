Bear and Cubs Spotted Near McKinley Trail in Kelowna Saturday afternoon

Photo: Contributed A Kelowna resident spotted a mother bear and her two cubs near McKinley Trail on Saturday

A Kelowna resident captured a striking sight on Saturday afternoon—a bear and her two cubs wandering near the McKinley Trail.

The photo, shared by Sarah Lynn in the Neighbours of Wilden community group on Facebook, was taken around 4 p.m. and shows the mother bear with her cubs just off the popular trail.

BC Conservation is reminding the public that it is illegal to feed or attract dangerous wildlife, including bears, cougars, coyotes, and wolves.

Residents are encouraged to report any human-bear conflicts, aggressive bear behaviour, or feeding of dangerous wildlife to the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1.877.952.7277.