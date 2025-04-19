Fur Ball returns to Kelowna for a glamorous night in support of BC SPCA

Photo: Contributed Fur Ball brings together hundreds of kind humans in Kelowna and Kamloops

Animal lovers across the Okanagan are gearing up for one of Kelowna’s most anticipated charity events of the year.

The Fur Ball is set to take place on Saturday, May 10, at the Four Points by Sheraton, and promises a night of glitz, glamour, and giving back.

“This evening is an important fundraiser for the work the BC SPCA does here in our community,” says Karin Massar, BC SPCA Kelowna’s senior officer, community giving.

This year’s theme, “Old Hollywoof,” invites guests to celebrate the golden age of cinema from the 1920s to the 1960s. Attendees are encouraged to dress the part—think vintage Hollywood attire, or stick with classic black or red for the full star-studded effect.

The evening will once again feature the beloved cuddle lounge, where guests can meet furry animal ambassadors from the BC SPCA. The program includes a cocktail reception, a three-course dinner with complimentary wine, and entertainment by Elvis and Marilyn Monroe tribute artists.

“You will be able to bid on some amazing auction items and participate in fun interactive fundraising activities,” Massar adds.

“And after dinner, guests can dance the night away with music from DJ Haymaker.”

Throughout the night, attendees will also hear inspiring and heartwarming stories about the impact of the BC SPCA’s work in the local community.

“This is an evening dedicated to the work of the BC SPCA, made possible by the kindness of incredibly generous supporters and compassionate people who see vulnerable animals in need and help them,” says Massar.

Tickets are on sale now at the BC SPCA Fur Ball website.