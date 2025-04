Madison Reeve

This week's Kelowna SPCA pet of the week is Gage.

Gage was raised outside with lots of outdoor experiences, so leash walks, and house manners are skills he’s actively learning.

Despite his love of the outdoors, he’s a dedicated snuggler who loves every person he meets.

If you would like to adopt him head down to 3785 Casorso Rd. where the SPCA is open Tuesday to Saturday.