Kelowna voters turn out in steady numbers at advance polls despite long weekend

Madison Reeve

Despite the Easter long weekend, Kelowna residents showed up in steady numbers Saturday to cast their ballots in advance voting for Canada's 45th federal election.

Voters made their way to the Parkinson Recreation Centre, one of several polling locations across the city that opened Friday morning for advance voting.

According to Elections Canada, nearly two million Canadians cast their votes on the first day alone.

In Kelowna, lineups on Friday stretched down the street outside the Parkinson Rec Centre. However, by Saturday, wait times had eased, with voters describing a smooth experience.

“It was quick, easy... very organized,” said advanced voter Linda Foley. “I think it’s great. You know, it’s no problem. They have given us four days to [vote at] advanced polls.”

Emma, another Kelowna resident, said the timing was ideal for her schedule.

“I have a daycare, so I can't actually vote on the day, so the advance polling is awesome,” she said.

Advance voting continues through Monday.

Voters can check the location of their assigned polling station on the Elections Canada website.