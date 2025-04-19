Hundreds celebrate Easter at 10th annual pancake breakfast and egg hunt

Photo: Contributed Okanagan Mission Community Hall egg hunt

Hundreds of families gathered at the Okanagan Mission Community Hall on Saturday morning to celebrate Easter at the 10th Annual Easter Pancake Breakfast and Egg Hunt Extravaganza.

The popular community event saw more than 2,000 pancakes prepared and served by volunteers from the Mission Lions Club.

“It was an extremely successful event,” said Beverly Dawe, manager of the Mission Community Hall.

“It's amazing what great community events can happen with such community partnerships that the Mission Hall has with volunteers from Mission Tennis and Mission Lions Club, and other very valuable community volunteers that love to see the community coming together for such yearly events.”

The event featured activities for children, including a lively Easter egg hunt, while families enjoyed a hearty pancake breakfast and a festive atmosphere.

Organizers say the annual tradition continues to grow each year, bringing the community together through food, fun, and volunteer spirit.