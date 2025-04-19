Okanagan Basin Water Board handed out $350k in grant funding for local water projects

Photo: Contributed The Okanagan Basin Water Board has handed out $350,000 in grant funding.

The Okanagan Basin Water Board recently handed out $350,000 in grant funding to 15 projects across the valley.

This is the 19th year the organization has issued its Water Conservation and Quality Improvement Grant funding, supporting regional districts, local governments, First Nations, and non-profits “as they tackle critical water conservation and quality challenges head-on.”

The funding will help projects valued at a total of more than $6.4 million.

“The quality of proposals this year was outstanding. It was great to see so many proposals that directly relate to this year’s theme of Source Water Protection, as well as restoration and groundwater protection projects that fit within the theme,” said Carolina Restrepo, OBWB’s Office and Grants Manager.

“We eagerly anticipate the results of these projects as we approach the WCQI's 20th anniversary."

In Kelowna, the Mission Creek Restoration Initiative was given $25,000 to support the program's restoration and monitoring work, focusing on floodplain expansion to improve habitat, manage floodwaters, and enhance water quality.

The Okanagan Nation Alliance received $30,000 to assess flow paths and water sources of summer low flows in McDougall Creek following the devastating 2023 fire.

And the the City of West Kelowna was given $10,000 for the Rose Valley Reservoir manganese treatment.

Funded projects spanned across the Okanagan, from as far south as Oliver, north to Spallumcheen: