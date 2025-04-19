Launch Okanagan holding free, online workshops about debt, budgeting

Photo: The Canadian Press

Debt and budgeting are two topics that are top of mind for many people these days.

Launch Okanagan is doing what it can to help ease those burdens, hosting two online workshops later this month in an effort to help people get on track financially.

Launch My Budget is the first in the two-part series that will take place on Wednesday, April 23. Participants will learn how to create a budget and, more importantly, how to stick to it. They will review the steps to follow when creating a budget and will be given some tips and tools to help them integrate.

Managing Debt 101 is the second workshop, and it is scheduled for Wednesday, April 30. It will help participants take a step back, review their debt situation, and create strategies on how to work on repaying and taking control of their debt.

Launch Okanagan executive director Jennifer Robins will lead the workshops and be joined by Prospera Credit Union assistant manager Raychel Wickins.

If you are unable to attend a live session, you can still register to receive a recording of the class along with any supplementary materials. You have the flexibility to participate in one or both workshops, and all engagement levels are encouraged.

To register, visit the Launch Okanagan website here.