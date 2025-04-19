Kelowna Subaru donates $10K to snow groomer fundraising campaign

Photo: Contributed (L to R): Kelowna Subaru owners Christina Bailey and Anthony Lunelli, Kelowna Nordic president Marshall Moleschi and vice-president Lisa Howard.

Kelowna Subaru has made a hefty donation to Kelowna Nordic Ski & Snowshoe Club.

The auto dealership presented a cheque for $10,000 to the club this past week, providing a big boost toward the latter’s fundraising efforts to buy a new groomer.

The new piece of equipment has a heavy price tag of $600,000, and this week’s donation brings Kelowna Nordic Ski & Snowshoe Club to within $120,000 of its goal.

“Kelowna Nordic is so very appreciative for this very significant donation towards a new groomer,” president Marshall Moleschi said in a press release.

“As many in the Central Okanagan know, our current machines are a quarter of a century old, suffered significant and frequent breakdowns this past season and are over 30 percent past their best years.

“The need for a new groomer is important and urgent.”

Kelowna Nordic Club’s extensive trails system and rustic cabins support cross-country skiing and snowshoeing in a pristine natural environment, so the fundraising push will continue.

“With further support from organizations, businesses and individuals in the central Okanagan, the Kelowna Nordic Club is confident that we will soon be able to purchase a new grooming machine,” Moleschi said. “A new grooming machine will ensure a sustainable, affordable and active winter experience for the locals and visitors.”

More information about the fundraising effort can be found on the Kelowna Nordic website here.