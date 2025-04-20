Dozens will play golf and hockey to raise money for food bank, literacy

Photo: CSN

A few dozen people will once again soon be pulling double duty on both Kelowna’s greens and ice—all in support of their community.

The fourth annual CSN Average Players Who Give a Puck extravaganza will feature 42 people playing both hockey and golf on Saturday, May 3.

Participants were asked to collect auction prizes to raise funds for Central Okanagan Food Bank and Project Literacy. Those highly coveted attractions are now available for the public to bid on as part of an online silent auction that will close on Thursday, May 1, at 8 p.m.

“It’s not every day you see players sprint from slapshots to sand traps, but beneath their valiant efforts is caring hearts to address food insecurity and literacy in our community,” according to the event’s press release.

The silent auction can be found here.