First responders spent Thursday night looking for person in Beaver Lake area

Photo: COSAR Search crews responded to the Beaver Lake area Thursday night.

First responders spent Thursday evening looking for a person who had reportedly been ejected from their vehicle in the Beaver Lake area. But no one was found.

In a social media post, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue said they were requested by BC ambulance Thursday to help locate and assess a “possible medical emergency.”

“A driver was reportedly ejected from a vehicle in the Beaver Lake area,” COSAR said. “They were unable to reach the subject due to difficult terrain and limited cell coverage.”

COSAR crews deployed UTVs and sleds and staged at the junction of Beaver Lake and Dee Lake roads.

“Unfortunately, despite a thorough search, the subject could not be located. The file has now been turned over to the RCMP," COSAR said.

In addition to COSAR, members of the Lake country Fire Department, RCMP from both Vernon and Kelowna, paramedics, and Vernon Search and Rescue responded to the search.