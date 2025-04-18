Kelowna fire crews douse early-morning house fire in Rutland

Photo: Mike Biden - file photo

Kelowna fire crews responded to a house fire in Rutland early Friday morning.

At about 5:30 a.m., the Kelowna Fire Department was called to the 1000 block of Hickory Road for a house fire.

“The first arriving officer reported visible flames in the rear of the building, and smoke throughout the structure,” platoon captain Micah Volk said.

“The fire was extinguished with several hose lines and ventilated to remove smoke. The basement area of the home sustained significant damage.”

Five people lived in the home and all were able to make it out safely. Several were treated for smoke inhalation, and two were taken to hospital for further assessment.

Volk says the cause of the fire remains under investigation.