Dog involved in serious Kelowna crash now missing

Photo: Contributed Zoe is missing following a serious crash in Kelowna Thursday night.

A dog involved in a Kelowna car crash Thursday night is missing.

The serious crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Burtch Road. A Jeep involved in the crash ended up on its side in the intersection, and the eastbound lanes of Harvey, between Gordon Drive and Burtch, were closed for several hours.

While the condition of those involved in the crash is not clear, a dog named Zoe who was in one of the vehicles ran from the scene and is still missing.

“We are desperately trying to find her,” family friend Jess Lindenaar told Castanet. “They are from Calgary and she is a rescue and is going be VERY scared and doesn't know Kelowna at all.”

One person responded to a Facebook post, saying they believed they had seen Zoe near Orchard Park Mall at about 7 p.m. Thursday night, but Zoe still hasn't been found.

Zoe's owner Bryan has asked anyone who sees Zoe to not call or chase her, as that could spook her. Anyone with any information can call Bryan at 403-630-7083.