Kelowna's Harvey Avenue reopened after serious crash

Photo: Nicholas Johansen A serious crash closed Kelowna's Harvey Ave. Thursday night.

UPDATE: 9:35 p.m.

Harvey Avenue through Kelowna has been fully reopened following a serious crash at the intersection of Harvey and Burtch Road.

ORIGINAL: 8:20 p.m.

A serious crash has closed down the eastbound lanes of Harvey Avenue through part of Kelowna Thursday night.

Police have blocked off eastbound traffic, from Gordon Drive to Burtch Road.

The crash, involving a white Toyota and a Jeep, occurred at the intersection of Harvey and Burtch shortly before 7 p,m.

It's not clear how long the road will remain closed for, but as of 8 p.m. the Toyota was being hooked up to a tow truck, while the Jeep remained on its side. It's not known if anyone was injured in the crash.

Vehicles travelling eastbound along Harvey Avenue are being detoured to Springfield Road, while westbound traffic has not been impacted.