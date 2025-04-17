Rebates, bounties offered in Central Okanagan for replacement of wood stoves

Photo: Unsplash

The Regional District of Central Okanagan wants to help you replace that old, polluting wood-burning appliances with cleaner, more modern technology.

The Community Wood Smoke Reduction Program offers grants for the replacement of old wood stoves and upgrades to new EPA-certified appliances that reduce local pollution.

“By upgrading, you’re not only choosing cleaner air for the whole community, but you’re also directly benefiting your own family's health,” says Nancy Mora Castro, Regional Air Quality program coordinator.

“Scientific and medical research proves that wood smoke contains toxic chemicals that are harmful to human health, and EPA certified products are proven to reduce toxic chemicals in wood smoke.”

2025 incentives:

Emission-certified wood replacements (EPA 2020 or CAN/CSA B415.1): $600 Westbank First Nation Members: $1,200

New pellet stoves/inserts: $1,000 Westbank First Nation Members: $2,000

Electric heat pumps: $1,500 Westbank First Nation Members: $3,000

Bounty (recycle wood-burning appliance with no exchange): $300

Electric inserts: $400 rebate

More information and how to apply for your grant is here.