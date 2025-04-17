Rebates, bounties offered in Central Okanagan for replacement of wood stoves

The Regional District of Central Okanagan wants to help you replace that old, polluting wood-burning appliances with cleaner, more modern technology.
The Community Wood Smoke Reduction Program offers grants for the replacement of old wood stoves and upgrades to new EPA-certified appliances that reduce local pollution.
“By upgrading, you’re not only choosing cleaner air for the whole community, but you’re also directly benefiting your own family's health,” says Nancy Mora Castro, Regional Air Quality program coordinator.
“Scientific and medical research proves that wood smoke contains toxic chemicals that are harmful to human health, and EPA certified products are proven to reduce toxic chemicals in wood smoke.”
2025 incentives:
- Emission-certified wood replacements (EPA 2020 or CAN/CSA B415.1): $600
- Westbank First Nation Members: $1,200
- New pellet stoves/inserts: $1,000
- Westbank First Nation Members: $2,000
- Electric heat pumps: $1,500
- Westbank First Nation Members: $3,000
- Bounty (recycle wood-burning appliance with no exchange): $300
- Electric inserts: $400 rebate
More information and how to apply for your grant is here.