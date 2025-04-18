Lake Country seeks feedback on new community centre

Photo: District of Lake Country Lake Country is seeking feedback on a new community centre.

The District of Lake Country is taking public feedback on plans for a new community centre.

The municipality purchased a former BC Tree Fruits cold storage facility for $9.1 million with the intention of turning it into a community facility.

“The location of the building and site next to the Winfield Arena presents an opportunity to create a multi-use ‘hub’ that can meet identified and future needs for a variety of community purposes,” said the city in a release Thursday.

The district is working on a feasibility study to examine next steps for the property.

The first phase of that study involves community engagement, followed by conceptual options with high level capital and operating costs.

“Engagement with community members as well as the many community groups and organizations that provide programming, use facilities and organize events is an important aspect of the project,” said the release.

Residents are encouraged to complete an online survey to share their opinions.