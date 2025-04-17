Kelowna RCMP have made no arrests after an hours-long incident Wednesday

Kelowna RCMP have wrapped up an investigation into what appeared to be a serious incident on Ziprick Road Wednesday morning.

Ziprick Road was closed down for hours and nearby schools including Springvalley Elementary were placed on lockdown and many students missed the entire school day as a result of the police response.

Castanet has been contacted by parents of children at Springvalley Elementary, seeking information about the incident.

"It just feeds her fear of everything. How is it that so much police action happened but there were no arrests?" the mother asked.

RCMP spokesperson Ryan Watters tells Castanet it was a dynamic situation and the police response was based on the information they had at the time and in accordance with RCMP protocols.

"There were initial reports of a possible weapon in the residence," Watters said.

The scene was eventually cleared after RCMP fired multiple flashbangs, filled the house with tear gas, scoured the home using a drone, canine unit and multiple officers. Eventually, tactical officers were satisfied with its search of the home.

"Police appreciate the public’s cooperation and understands the concern by the neighbourhood when an incident like this occurs, however, there is no ongoing issue with this residence nor concern for public safety," Watters says.

No arrests were made.