Camerawoman of the West Kelowna golf fight talks about 'going viral'

Rob Gibson

By now almost everyone has seen the video of the fight that broke out at Two Eagles Golf Course.

The person behind the camera, Jennifer Pont, says she filmed the incident because it looked like it could escalate and it did.

"I just took it for evidence purposes."

Pont says she shared the video with RCMP and some of the golfers involved in the altercation.

"Yelling quickly turned into shoving, which quickly turned into fists flying and blood on people's shirts. The guy that got his shirt ripped off, he took a few big, gross hits to his face. His face was covered in blood."

Pont says she was golfing with her partner Justin and at one point you can hear her encouraging him to try and de-escalate the incident. Justin, wisely, stayed out of the fray until the very end.

"He has de-escalation training," Pont said, noting she took a lot of heat for encouraging him to get involved at all.

"I've been taking some heat, and validly so," Pont said.

The video and story of the fight has now gone around the world, including TMZ and The U.K. Sun.

"The fact that it's been splashed all over the universe... is very surprising," Pont said.

Castanet spoke to several golfers at the Golf Centre on Benvoulin Road to see what they thought of the very un golf-like episode.

"In all my years, I've seen a lot of silly things on the golf course, but that takes the cake," said head teaching pro Derek Nicolson.

The owner of Two Eagles Golf Course Ronald Derrickson called on the people involved in the fight to be held accountable.

Police told Castanet they have identified everyone in the video and continue to investigate.

“We’ve viewed the cell phone video of the incident and it’s nothing short of unacceptable behaviour,” said Staff Sgt. Brendan Dolan."

-with files from Madison Reeve and Kathy Michaels