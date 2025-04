Photo: Contributed A garage burns on Terrace View Road in Lake Country Thursday.

A detached garage is burning in Lake Country Thursday afternoon.

Crews with the Lake Country Fire Department have responded to Terrace View Road at about 4:30 p.m. to douse the fire at a detached garage.

The fire is burning across the road from 50th Parallel Estate Winery.

A resident in the area says it doesn't appear that the fire has spread to any homes at this time.