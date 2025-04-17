256494
Kelowna  

Kelowna Chamber hosts candidates forum at the Rotary Centre for the Arts

All-candidates forum live

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is hosting an all-candidates forum for the upcoming federal election for the five declared candidates in the newly-named Kelowna riding Thursday night.

The moderated forum will be held at the Rotary Centre for the Arts, Mary Irwin Theatre from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It is open to the public. Castanet will be streaming the forum live.

Candidates invited include:

  • Stephen Fuhr - Liberal Party Website
  • Tracy Gray - Conservative Party Website
  • Trevor McAleese - NDP Website
  • Catriona Wright - Green Party

The Greater Westside Board of Trade hosted an all-candidates meeting for the Okanagan Lake West—South Kelowna riding Wednesday evening.

The federal election takes place on Monday, April 28.

