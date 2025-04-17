Kelowna Chamber hosts candidates forum at the Rotary Centre for the Arts

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce is hosting an all-candidates forum for the upcoming federal election for the five declared candidates in the newly-named Kelowna riding Thursday night.
The moderated forum will be held at the Rotary Centre for the Arts, Mary Irwin Theatre from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
It is open to the public. Castanet will be streaming the forum live.
Candidates invited include:
- Stephen Fuhr - Liberal Party Website
- Tracy Gray - Conservative Party Website
- Trevor McAleese - NDP Website
- Catriona Wright - Green Party
The Greater Westside Board of Trade hosted an all-candidates meeting for the Okanagan Lake West—South Kelowna riding Wednesday evening.
The federal election takes place on Monday, April 28.