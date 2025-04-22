Kelowna’s North End Brewery District keeps growing

Madison Reeve

Kelowna’s North End continues to thrive as Vice & Virtue Brewing officially reopens following a full-scale renovation, adding fresh energy to the city’s ever-growing brewery district.

Located on Richter Street, Vice & Virtue was purchased by the owners of Red Bird Brewing at the end of 2024.

The updated space now features improved acoustics, enhanced lighting, and additional speakers to elevate the overall experience for guests. And there’s more on the way—plans are in motion to open a new coffee shop to complement the Red Bird Roasting Lab, which launched about a year ago.

Managing partner of both Red Bird and Vice & Virtue, Adam Semeniuk says the North End is the place to be.

“While it's grown immensely. Kettle River was one of the first ones in the area, followed by Red Bird, Vice and Virtue, and then there was Jackknife, Rustic Reel, and then the ones over on Clement,” said Adam Semeniuk, managing partner of both Red Bird and Vice & Virtue.

“I don't think it's so much about the area establishing itself anymore. I think the area is established,” he added.

But the North End’s success isn’t just about craft beer. Carnist, a local ethical butcher shop that opened in 2024 just down the street, is also seeing strong community support.

“It’s been amazing. The north is really popping up. We are getting busier and busier and I think the most important thing is that the community is embracing us as well,” said owner Tom Looijschelder.

Wildling, a restaurant and wine bar, opened its doors on Richter Street in early March.

“I think we are becoming a hub that you have to visit—not only on the weekends—but if you want to have a nice dinner at home, you can find it all over here in the North End,” Looijschelder added.