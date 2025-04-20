Kelowna urges people to sign up for eBilling to avoid potential mail strike disruptions

Photo: The Canadian Press A Canada Post mail carrier delivers packages on their route in Montreal on Wednesday, Nov.13, 2024.

The City of Kelowna wants you to be prepared in the event of another Canada Post work stoppage.

"Are you a utility customer, homeowner, or business owner? If you receive your City of Kelowna bills by mail, you might be affected by a Canada Post mail disruption next month," says a news release from the City of Kelowna.

Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers have until May 22 to reach a new agreement, or the strike that halted mail service for a month during the holiday season could resume.

In order to avoid mail delivery delays and late fees, the City of Kelowna is encouraging people to sign up for eBilling. "It's free, and you'll never miss another utility bill, property tax notice, or business licensing invoice."



For more information or to sign up click here.