YMCA Cycle for Strong Kids returning to Kelowna

Photo: YMCA Kids raising funds for kids at the 2024 event. Cycle for Strong Kids, the Y's largest fundraiser of the year.

Low-income children and at-risk youth in the Okanagan will be getting a boost thanks to the YMCA’s largest fundraising event of the year.

This year's YMCA Cycle for Strong Kids is coming back to Kelowna's Stuart Park on June 1. The event will feature four outdoor cycle classes with both adult and junior bikes available so the whole family can get involved.

The junior bikes will provide children with a unique opportunity to raise funds and awareness for their less fortunate peers. Prizes will be awarded for top fundraisers and best spirit, enthusiasm, and creativity.

All money raised will support low-income children and at-risk youth in our community.



"Our charity relies heavily on this fundraiser to ensure that YMCA Child and Youth Development programs remain free to our most vulnerable neighbours,” says Tammie Watson with the YMCA of Southern Interior.

“By focusing on early intervention and preventive initiatives, the Y’s programs are effectively breaking cycles of despair and creating a stronger, healthier, and more resilient community."



Local philanthropist and mental health advocate Tom Budd says he's grateful to be a part of the event.



“The Y is making a massive impact in the lives of local children and youth,” says Budd, head of The Payton and Dillon Budd Memorial Fund. “As many know, empowering our youth and supporting their well-being, is a cause that is near and dear to my heart. Together, we can uplift future generations, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to be healthy and strong.”



This year's event will feature an expanded Kids' and Family Zone sponsored by Unison Jane Hoffman Realty with bouncy castles, face painting, a photo booth, NHL street hockey, and carnival-like games.

There will also be a Wellness Zone and a Food and Beverage Zone.

For more information or to register or donate click here.