Photo: Collision on Ellis Street at the intersection of Harvey Avenue, Thursday morning.

Ellis Street is partially blocked Thursday morning just after 9 a.m., after a crash at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Ellis Street.

Emergency crews, including the Kelowna Fire Department and RCMP are on the scene.

One vehicle with damage to the front right side of the vehicle remain on the scene, blocking one lane of traffic on Ellis Street.

The scene should be cleared within the hour.