Sarah McLachlan tour to stop in Kelowna

Photo: Live Nation FILE-Sarah McLaughlin will tour Canada this fall.

Grammy and Juno-award winning artist Sarah McLachlan will perform in Kelowna this fall as part of her Fumbling Towards Ecstasy tour.

The 30th anniversary tour, originally scheduled for 2024, will start its 17-date run in Victoria Oct. 15 and continue across the country before wrapping up Nov. 9 in Peterborough.

“I’m really excited to bring the tour across Canada, it was so disappointing to have to cancel the 2024 tour due to my vocal health, and I’m grateful that we were able to reschedule," McLachlan said in a media release.

"I’m fully recovered and recharged and can’t wait to share the Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary tour with my home country, and maybe a few new songs as well. This tour is a real walk down memory lane as Fumbling is a very special record for me... I’m hoping that the songs will bring back a lot of good memories for everybody.”



McLachlan’s album Fumbling Towards Ecstasy was first released Oct. 22, 1993 via Le Studio quickly topped the charts in Canada and went certified platinum within a few weeks, selling over three million copies worldwide to date.

Hit singles include "Possession,” "Hold On," “Ice Cream,” and "Good Enough,” among others. The tour will see McLachlan playing the beloved album in its entirety along with some of her most celebrated songs.



Presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, April 25 at 10 a.m. at livenation.com. VIP tickets are also available.



Complete list of tour dates are as follows: