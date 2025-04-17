Asking rental prices for one- and two-bedrooms drop in Central Okanagan

Photo: Contributed

The asking rental prices for one- and two-bedroom homes in the Central Okanagan both dropped in March.

It marked the first time since last July that both figures fell in the same month.

The one-bedroom asking price, according to Castanet Classifieds data, fell more than $150 to $1,631 last month. That was the first decrease in the category since last November.

The two-bedroom mark, meanwhile, declined more than $120 and settled at $2,164. That was the category’s second straight decrease.

The prices were based on 68 one-bedroom listings and 80 two-bedrooms ads on Castanet Classifieds.