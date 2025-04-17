Bears active in Kelowna as spring blooms

Spring is here, the bears are awake, and Kelowna residents are advised to bear-smart their properties.

Video sent to Castanet shows a black bear pulling garbage outside a home in the Lower Mission Tuesday night, near Woodhaven Nature Conservancy Regional Park.

The BC Conservation Officer Service and Regional District of Central Okanagan has been urging homeowners this spring to secure bear attractants like garbage, bird feeders and pet food.

"Don’t be the reason a bear ends up in your neighbourhood," says Cynthia Coates, solid waste services supervisor at the RDCO.

"Garbage is the most reported attractant for bears. Residents are asked to help keep our communities safe by managing attractants, including garbage, yard waste, and recyclables."

Coates says that residents should only place garbage out on the morning of collection, never the night before.

Residents are encouraged to report any human-bear conflicts, aggressive bear behaviour, or feeding of dangerous wildlife to the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1.877.952.7277.