Spring Okanagan Wine Festival returns next month

The Spring Okanagan Wine Festival is just around the corner, featuring a slate of events May 2 to 10 highlighting the region’s best wines.

The festival’s signature event, the grand tasting, takes place May 2 at Revelry Food + Music Hub. Admission includes wine tastings from participating wineries, small bites from Revelry Food + Music Hub and live entertainment.

Then, on May 4, TASTE Lake Country takes place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., inviting the public to Lake Country’s wine trail, where participating wineries offer elevated wine and food pairings.

A TASTE pass includes six vouchers, each redeemable for a unique tasting experience at participating wineries

“These events truly showcase the vibrant energy and incredible craftsmanship of our local wine industry,” says Annika Betts, Board Chair of the Okanagan Wine Festivals Society.

“Whether you're sipping something new at the Grand Tasting or touring the beautiful wineries of Lake Country, there’s no better way to celebrate the season and support our world-class producers.”

