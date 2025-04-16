Kelowna property manager fined after allowing sublet

Photo: Unsplash A property manager is being fined in Kelowna.

A Kelowna property manager has been ordered to pay a $5,000 fine to the BC Financial Services Authority after allowing a tenants to sublet a Vernon home.

Dustin Linsdell acted without reasonable care and skill, contrary to section 34 of the Real Estate Services Rules, according to a December 2024 decision.

According to the authority, Linsdell failed to verify information from two prospective tenants when acting as a property manager. The detail in question was that the duo were a "young professional couple."

Further, Linsdell told the two tenants on the lease that he would make one of them the main lease holder and keep the others as occupants but failed to amend the lease.

Then he let the tenants sublet the property without the owner’s written permission.

Ultimately, by failing to advise the owner that the two tenants on the lease had sublet to a third individual it may have voided the owner’s insurance policy, the authority said.

Linsdell is able to file for reconsideration. He declined comment when contacted by Castanet.