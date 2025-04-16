Developer applies for development permit for The Vintage at Waterscapes in Kelowna

Photo: Ledingham McAllister A rendering of The Vintage at Waterscapes in downtown Kelowna.

The latest step in Phase 2 of the Waterscapes project has hit city planning desks.

Ledingham McAllister has applied for a development permit with the City of Kelowna for its four-tower residential project, which is called The Vintage at Waterscapes. The 3.5 acre parcel of land is located at 1070 Ellis St., just east of the original Waterscapes location on Sunset Drive.

The company has been working on the project with the City of Kelowna planning department for the last four years, including its rezoning application city council approved in May 2022.

The development permit application states “the materiality of the plan has not changed.” The plans call for four residential towers ranging in height from 28 to 36 storeys that would produce 1,141 homes. That includes 398 one-bedroom and 714 two-bedroom homes, along with 29 three-bedroom townhouses at ground level.

There will be podiums on top of parking between the two south and two north buildings.