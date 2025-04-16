Police leave Kelowna home; investigation ongoing

Madison Reeve

UPDATE 12:18 p.m.

The unfolding investigation at a Ziprick Road home has ended without any arrests, police say.

Police sent out a media release that said residents and bystanders in the surrounding area are now free to move around as necessary.

“The report in which police responded to and are currently investigating is allegedly violent in nature and the necessary safety precautions were taken,” Cpl. Michael Gauthier said in a statement.

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.

The Kelowna RCMP and the Emergency Response Team appear to be cleaning up the scene around the Ziprick Road home they entered earlier.

It's expected that they will be leaving shortly.

UPDATE: 10:30 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP and the Emergency Response Team remain on scene at a home along Ziprick Road.

Castanet reporter Rob Gibson reports that ERT members — along with a robot — are still inside the residence.

Police have advised neighbours to stay indoors, warning there may be a potential weapon threat.

UPDATE: 9:52 a.m.

Kelowna RCMP and the Emergency Response Team has entered the home with a smoke bomb.

A Castanet reporter remains at the scene.

More details to come...

UPDATE 9:20 a.m.

The Emergency Response Team's robot has been deployed, an RCMP K9 is on the scene, a flash-bang has gone off and officers are calling for a suspect from a Ziprick Road home to exit.

The situation at the Rutland area home is seemingly changing as police officers address the issue that prompted them to converge on the street early this morning.

UPDATE 9 a.m.

Emergency Response Team vehicles have rolled into the Kelowna area neighbourhood where police converged earlier this morning.

A Castanet reporter on the scene said officers wearing full tactical gear are looking at one Ziprick Road home while drones continue to buzz overhead.

Mounties have said that they are there for an "unfolding incident" and that they will "update as necessary."

Parents of children at a nearby school said they received notice that the school is on a hold and secure. Some were turned away at drop off, though others students were already on site when the incident began.

Photo: Rob Gibson Police have gathered on Ziprick Road for an unfolding incident.

UPDATE 8:40 a.m.

Kelowna Mounties say they're investigating an "unfolding incident" at a Ziprick Road home, and are asking people to stay clear of the area.

The incident, believed to be isolated to a single residence, has prompted the closure of the 600-block of Ziprick Road.

"Out of an abundance of caution, residents and bystanders in the surrounding area are being asked to stay away or remain inside until such a time that the matter is resolved," Cpl. Michael Gauthier said in a media release.

"No further details will be provided at this time. The Kelowna RCMP will update as necessary."

An area school has been put on a hold and secure, parents are reporting.

ORIGINAL: 8:23 a.m.

A section of Ziprick Road in Kelowna has been blocked off and a heavy police presence has rolled in.

There are at least eight police vehicles converged on the Kelowna street, according a Castanet reporter on the scene.

A drone can be seen circling around one home and traffic and pedestrians are being re-routed.

There have also been reports of multiple ERT vehicles headed toward the scene.

Police have been contacted for more information.

More to come.