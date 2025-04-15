$1,000 reward offered for missing cat thought to be in Kelowna

Photo: Facebook

A Vernon resident is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the safe return of his missing cat, Kelani, a Lynx Point Siamese cross.

Kelani has been missing for over a month, with a possible sighting reported on April 12 near Ziprick Road in Kelowna.

Damian Pighin, Kelani's owner, believes the cat may have crawled into someone's car and inadvertently made her way to Kelowna.

Kelani is approximately eight months old and was previously a rescue cat.

Pighin says he is offering a hefty reward because his cat is a part of the family.

"We love her and she is more than just a cat," he said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Pighin at 250-938-7253.