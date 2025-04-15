Kelowna accepting short-term rental applications again

Photo: City of Kelowna The City of Kelowna is once again accepting business licence applications for short-term rentals.

The move comes after city council adopted several bylaw updates Monday to align Kelowna’s short-term rental regulations with new provincial standards.

Council was told that after an extensive review of the city’s short-term rental regulations, and supported by a strong long-term rental vacancy rate, city staff were recommending the update to align the city’s rules with the provincial rules.

The new regulations will protect long-term rental availability, enhance enforcement and reduce confusion for residents and visitors, say city staff.

The regulations allow short-term rentals in an operator’s principal residence for periods of less than 90 days and legally in secondary suites or carriage houses. Short-term rentals, like Airbnbs and VRBOs, were previously banned with only grandfathered licensed units being permitted.

Anyone wanting to operate a short-term rental must obtain a business licence from the city and must register their rental with the province to avoid penalties.

The city says registering online will result in quicker processing.

On Monday, council was told the update aims to balance community needs, support the local economy and provide clarity about short-term rentals. Staff said licensing will help support proactive compliance and enforcement of short-term rental regulations, ensure short-term accommodations are good neighbours and maintain fairness among short-term accommodation providers.