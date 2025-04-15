Robotic-assisted surgery equipment arrives at Kelowna's hospital

Photo: KGH Foundation Robotic-assisted surgical systems offer unprecedented levels of precision, control, visualization, and dexterity for surgeons.

Kelowna General Hospital is getting new leading-edge robotic-assisted surgery equipment.

The new robotic technology will benefit all patients living in the Interior Health region with less-invasive surgery as KGH introduces leading-edge laparoscopic tools connected to a surgeon-controlled robot. The technology provides a three-dimensional visualization and enhanced range of motion and control.

“When someone goes for surgery, it can be a stressful time with a lot of unknowns. This new innovation at Kelowna General Hospital will mean greater precision for certain surgeries, helping to reduce pain and blood loss,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health.

Robotic-assisted surgical systems offer unprecedented levels of precision, control, visualization, and dexterity for surgeons. The primary benefit for patients is the minimally invasive nature of the surgery itself.

“It also means quicker recovery times, so people can get back to their regular lives sooner,” Osborne says.

The use of a robot for surgeries will be a first in the B.C. Interior and will be used for more complex urology, colorectal, and thoracic surgeries at KGH. Extensive planning to expand regional access to this technology will be undertaken this year.

“Today’s announcement marks an exciting new chapter of innovation at Interior Health, and a bold step forward into the future for the communities we passionately serve across BC’s interior,” said Susan Brown, IH CEO.

“In a fiscally challenging environment, these strategic investments in leading-edge surgical technology will provide patients with the highest quality and most effective care possible while supporting the recruitment and retention of skilled healthcare professionals.”

The investment is projected to be up to $12 million and the KGH Foundation has committed to fundraising $6M of that total.

“We are deeply grateful to our donors and partners with their support of what’s possible in health care for the Southern Interior,” says Allison Young, CEO of the KGH Foundation.

“With the support of our community, we will ensure our families, friends, and neighbours have access to world-class surgical care—right here at home.”

Currently in British Columbia, robotic assisted surgical programs are only available at hospitals located in the Lower Mainland and only recently, in Victoria. Compared to provinces like Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, B.C. lags behind in the acquisition of this state-of-the-art surgical technology.

“The best hospitals, and best surgeons, around the world embrace robotic assisted technology because of its significant benefits for patient care,” says Young

“It’s time to bring this level of surgical excellence to our hospital.”

The robot is expected to be live by late 2025 following procurement and training.

YouTube Interior Health