Seniors in spotlight during Kelowna Earth Day screening of documentary Later is Too Late

Photo: Seniors For Climate A scene from the trailer for Later is Too Late.

The efforts of Canadian seniors fighting climate change will be highlighted with a free Kelowna screening of the documentary, Later is Too Late on Earth Day.

The film tells the story of a group of people who organized the first-ever National Seniors’ Day Climate Action on October 1, 2024. The event saw more than 6,000 seniors, Indigenous elders, youth and climate activists rally in 76 communities across the country.

Later is Too Late is directed by award-winning filmmaker Nancy Nicol and features 88-year-old David Suzuki as well asother seniors and elders challenging policymakers, corporations, and public perception as they fight for a better future for their children and grandchildren.

Local organizers are bringing the film to Kelowna as part of a nationwide effort to raise awareness and inspire action.

“Climate change is not a problem for future generations—it is happening now,” says Cathay Gibson, a representative of Kelowna Seniors for Climate.

The screening of Later is Too Late is scheduled for Tuesday, April 22, from 1:30 to 4:30 at the Kelowna Public Library. Admission is free.

For details and to RSVP visit the Seniors for Climate website.